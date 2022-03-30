...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FILE — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson stands at his podium during his debate with fellow candidate Leah Vukmir, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. Nicholson, now a candidate for governor, filed a complaint Monday, March 28, 2022, demanding that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remove the chairman of the Wisconsin veterans policy board in the wake of child pornography charges. (Tyger Williams/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down as he fights child pornography charges.
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending. Gov. Tony Evers, who appointed Schmitt to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Afffairs in 2019, asked him the day after he was charged to resign from the board. Evers’ administration has said Schmitt ignored the request and has not responded to subsequent attempts at communication.
