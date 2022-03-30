Veterans Board Chairman Charged

FILE — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson stands at his podium during his debate with fellow candidate Leah Vukmir, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Milwaukee. Nicholson, now a candidate for governor, filed a complaint Monday, March 28, 2022, demanding that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remove the chairman of the Wisconsin veterans policy board in the wake of child pornography charges. (Tyger Williams/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

 Tyger Williams

MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Wisconsin veterans policy board resigned Monday, bowing to mounting pressure to step down as he fights child pornography charges.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three felony counts of possession of child pornography on Jan. 23. He has pleaded not guilty and his case remains pending. Gov. Tony Evers, who appointed Schmitt to the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Afffairs in 2019, asked him the day after he was charged to resign from the board. Evers’ administration has said Schmitt ignored the request and has not responded to subsequent attempts at communication.

