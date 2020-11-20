MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in October from 5.4% in September as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday.
The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for October of 6.9%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%.
