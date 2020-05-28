MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed as moot a lawsuit that argued Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order was a violation of constitutional rights to worship, protest and travel.

The court earlier this month, in a different lawsuit, ruled that Evers' health secretary exceeded her constitutional authority in issuing the "safer at home" order. Since then, in the absence of a statewide order some local governments have issued their own limitations on activity to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

