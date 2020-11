In this image taken from video provided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, arguments are held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, on whether to strike down the state's mask mandate being challenged by conservatives as an unconstitutional overreach of power by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The arguments come as Wisconsin broke records last week for new COVID-19 cases amid a coronavirus surge in the state that began in September and has forced many hospitals to operate at or near capacity. (Wisconsin Supreme Court/Zoom via AP)