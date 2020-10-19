MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More people are flocking to Wisconsin state parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WMTV-TV reports that state parks officials report a 12% increase in both visitation and camping. The Department of Natural Resources said it pulled in more than $15 million from vehicle admission fees and trail passes from January through August. That's a 21% increase from the same period in 2019.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments