Wisconsin Department of Health Services will host the 2024-2028 State Dementia Plan Summits, which will be held in-person and virtually this summer. Please join organizations and caregivers from around the state as we strategize how to improve dementia care during the next five years. During each of these summits, we will seek your input on: 1.) What you think we should emphasize in the next State Dementia Plan; and for those interested 2.) What you see as your role in implementing the plan.

