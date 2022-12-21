wisconsin singers

The Wisconsin Singers will return to Hayward for their annual show in January 2023! The shows will be Saturday, Jan. 14th at 7:00p and Sunday, Jan. 15th at 2:00pm in the High School auditorium and tickets are available now!

The troupe will be presenting their 55th Season show, “Something’s Coming!” and you will not want to miss it! Tickets are $20 for General Seating and $26 for Reserved Seating and are available at the following locations:

