MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate was poised Wednesday to approve a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns.
The proposal is part of a national wave of Republican-authored legislation intended to resist a push from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws. The U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun control laws have been found unconstitutional.
