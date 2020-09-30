Wisconsin Republicans want absentee ruling put on hold

FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state's primary election, in downtown Milwaukee. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, a federal appeals court upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Absentee ballots are typically due at local clerks’ offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The case is likely to be appealed by Republicans to the U.S. Supreme Court.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Wednesday asked a federal appeals court to suspend its ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.
The Legislature asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold until the Wisconsin Supreme Court addresses a separate question about whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case. Keeping the ruling on hold would be in keeping with federal court precedent to "avoid sowing 'voter confusion' during an impending (or, here, ongoing) election," attorneys for the Legislature wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.