Madison, Wis. (AP) — Police in Goodman, Wisconsin on Friday shot and killed a man suspected of homicide after he pointed a firearm at officers, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening responded to a call for a possible homicide in Goodman, located in the northwestern part of the state. The Department of Justice said that when police arrived at the home, they found a dead man and a suspect, who fled in a vehicle. The officers followed the man before he stopped, exited the car and pointed a firearm at police. The officers shot the man, and he died of injuries at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.