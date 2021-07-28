The 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships, to be held July 29-31 at Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, again will use white pine and aspen logs cut from trees in northern Wisconsin.

D.J. Aderman of Futurewood Corporation, who is in charge of obtaining the chopping and sawing logs for the LWC, said that the white pine for the sawing events is coming from Menominee Tribal Enterprises at Keshena, Wisconsin.

