...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW FOR MOST OF
THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT. ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES ARE
LIKELY, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6" POSSIBLE IN THE
HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE NORTH SHORE DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW.
HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN THE AFTERNOON
AND EVENING, WHICH WILL LEAD TO DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS FOR
THE EVENING COMMUTE.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR
511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN.
Wisconsin officials worried about confusion from vote count
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Confusion could reign in Wisconsin on Election Day when posted results from the closely watched battleground state appear to be complete but don’t include thousands of absentee ballots still being counted, members of the state’s bipartisan elections commission said Tuesday.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend that counties make clear when posting election results how many absentee ballots are outstanding. The guidance approved Tuesday was being sent to election clerks two weeks before the election.
