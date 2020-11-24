MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin nursing homes have seen a spike in COVID-19-related deaths, with nearly 300 reported to the federal government during a recent four-week period, as the virus continues to spread in the state.
Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that nursing homes in Wisconsin reported 294 residents had died of the virus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8. The figure is more than 10 times higher than the 28 deaths that were reported in the previous month.
