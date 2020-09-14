MILWAUKEE (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Sunday suspended in-person undergraduate instruction for two weeks, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The school said in a release it is requiring face coverings on all campus property, whether indoor or outdoor, and is expanding a previous edict for shelter in place that was limited to one residence hall,, the Journal Sentinel reported.

