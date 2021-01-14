...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED...
.A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the
Northland, lingering longest along portions of the South Shore
due to lake effects. A wintry mix will also be possible at times.
The snowfall isn't expected to be especially heavy, but it will
be rather prolonged, resulting in snowfall amounts of 3 to
6 inches central Minnesota into parts of northwest Wisconsin, with
some locally higher amounts. Light freezing rain will be possible
as well at times but any icing is expected to be minimal.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. A period of freezing rain will also be possible but
any icing will be minimal.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court chamber in Madison, Wis. The Court turns its attention to redistricting on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, considering a request backed by Republicans to change its current procedures for handling cases related to the once-a-decade process of drawing new political boundaries. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican-backed push to fast-track redistricting lawsuits in the Wisconsin Supreme Court met with skepticism during a Thursday hearing, with the court's conservative chief justice questioning why the proposal was necessary and how the thinly staffed court could be expected to draw maps.
The state's highest court is deciding whether to adopt a rule that would require any state lawsuits filed over the maps to start in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, rather than lower courts. The hearing is one of the earliest legal salvos in what could be a long fight over which maps finally get enacted.
