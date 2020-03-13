MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and 10 other states have reached a deal with communications companies T-Mobile and Sprint to settle litigation challenging the companies' merger, Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday.

The states — Wisconsin, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Virginia — along with the District of Columbia challenged the merger in federal court in New York in 2019. A judge last month ruled in the companies' favor.

