A bill included in the biennial budget signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers on July 8 made a historic investment in Wisconsin’s health care safety net. The 2021-2023 budget increases funding for Wisconsin’s Community Health Centers (CHCs), also known as federally qualified health centers, by $1 million annually through the Community Health Center state grant.

The law will directly benefit NorthLakes Community Clinic in northwest Wisconsin and will increase the clinic’s ability to provide care for residents throughout northern Wisconsin, said Reba Rice, NorthLakes CEO.

