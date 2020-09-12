MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard sent a pair of Black Hawk helicopters and about 15 soldiers to California on Friday to help fight wildfires ravaging that state.
Guard official said state officials in California requested the assistance under an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request. The compact allows for state-to-state assistance during emergencies. The Wisconsin troops will work with the California National Guard and will receive their specific assignments when they reach the state.
