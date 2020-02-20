MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 17 more people, his office announced Wednesday.
Their offenses included stealing stolen calves, attempted robbery, arson, car theft, driving a getaway car during a robbery, stealing snowmobiles and dealing marijuana. Most of the crimes were committed decades ago.
