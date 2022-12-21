Wisconsin Passenger Train

FILE - An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2021. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that he is not ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn't ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments