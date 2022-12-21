...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM
THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Fond du Lac Band and the
Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Blizzard
conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FILE - An Amtrak train departs 30th Street Station in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2021. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, that he is not ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he's not ruling out the use of state funds to build a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Top Republican lawmakers have already voiced their opposition to committing taxpayer money to the project. Evers says he is waiting to see which federal funds are available before deciding whether to support the use of state funds.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn't ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota.
