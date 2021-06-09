FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Senate plans to approve bills Wednesday, June 9, 2021, making it more difficult to vote absentee in the state, measures that have drawn bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate plans to approve bills Wednesday making it more difficult to vote absentee and creating new penalties for violating election law, measures that have drawn bipartisan opposition and are almost certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The proposals are among more than a dozen election-related changes that Republicans are pushing this year after former President Donald Trump's narrow defeat in the battleground state. They are part of a national push by Republicans to change election laws after President Joe Biden's win. Evers is expected to present his opposition to the Republican push to make it more difficult to vote as a central part of his 2022 election campaign, since his veto stands in the way of them getting enacted.
