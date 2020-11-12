MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has withdrawn from school as he deals with a family matter that already had caused him to take a leave of absence.

School officials announced Oct. 9 that Bowman had returned to his Detroit home but was taking classes virtually. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard updated the situation Wednesday by noting Bowman had withdrawn from school.

