black bear and cubs

A black bear and two cubs in Sawyer County.

 DNR photo

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin to support a new research study.

Conducted by the department’s Office of Applied Science, the study will analyze the reported dens and generate estimates of reproductive rates within each bear management zone. These estimates will improve the accuracy of the population models for those zones.

