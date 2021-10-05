MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Monday dramatically scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in open defiance of its policy board, setting up another clash between liberal-leaning department leaders and conservative board members.
Department biologists originally recommended setting the quota at 130 wolves, saying they were uncertain what effects the state’s spring hunt had on the wolf population. The policy board bumped the limit to 300 animals in August, prompting outrage from conservationists and wolf advocates. They’ve filed two lawsuits seeking to stop the hunt.
A question about how local businesses did this summer season or visitor season. Typically we are talking about that time between Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September and little beyond. It appeared that businesses were busy and reports were generally positive, but what do business owners say?
