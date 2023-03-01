This weekend was exceptionally busy with many snowmobile club events, and to start it all off on Friday, Feb. 24 I had the pleasure of meeting key players from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism: Secretary-designee Anne Sayers, Deputy Secretary Maria Van Hoorn, and Northwest Regional Tourism Specialist Julie Fox.

I am grateful to Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau Director Sherry Beckman and assistant Director Mindy Simons for putting this important meeting together.

