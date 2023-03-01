...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 3
Sawyer, the mascot of the Sawyer County Snowmobiling & ATV Alliance, really knows how to attract the attention from tourist professionals. Here he is surrounded by (from left) Executive Director of Hayward Lakes & Visitor Convention Bureau (HLVCB) Sherry Beckman, Wisconsin Secretary Deputy of Tourism Maria Van Hoorn, Northwest Wisconsin Tourism Director Julie Fox, Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers and HLVCB Assistant Director Mindy Simons.
Sawyer, the mascot of the Sawyer County Snowmobiling & ATV Alliance, really knows how to attract the attention from tourist professionals. Here he is surrounded by (from left) Executive Director of Hayward Lakes & Visitor Convention Bureau (HLVCB) Sherry Beckman, Wisconsin Secretary Deputy of Tourism Maria Van Hoorn, Northwest Wisconsin Tourism Director Julie Fox, Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers and HLVCB Assistant Director Mindy Simons.
Photo by Cathy LaReau
Wisconsin Secretary Deputy of Tourism Maria Van Hoorn in the Red Alliance Pisten Bully groomer.
Photo by Cathy LaReau
Here is Wisconsin Tourism Secretary-desginee Anne Sayers in a tracked truck with groomer Damon Schroeder.
This weekend was exceptionally busy with many snowmobile club events, and to start it all off on Friday, Feb. 24 I had the pleasure of meeting key players from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism: Secretary-designee Anne Sayers, Deputy Secretary Maria Van Hoorn, and Northwest Regional Tourism Specialist Julie Fox.
I am grateful to Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau Director Sherry Beckman and assistant Director Mindy Simons for putting this important meeting together.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.