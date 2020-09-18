MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats' fundraiser centered on a star-packed live reading of "The Princess Bride" script raised nearly $4.3 million to help Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the key battleground state, the party said Thursday.
The original cast from the beloved 1987 film reunited Sunday for the reading along with guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle of Monty Python and Josh Gad. Viewers had to donate $1 to gain access for the stream. The party said the average donation was $30. The show generated $4.26 million in total donations.
