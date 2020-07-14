MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin congressman whose coughing fit at the state Republican Party convention drew widespread attention because masks were not required at the event was suffering from nothing more than a dry throat, his campaign said Monday.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, 65, began coughing uncontrollably Saturday when he began his speech at the convention before about 300 attendees at a Green Bay conference center. The event proceeded even as Wisconsin has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, breaking a daily record for newly confirmed cases for a third straight day on the day of the convention.
