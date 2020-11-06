...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY...
AREAS IN NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WILL
APPROACH NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY DUE TO A
COMBINATION OF DRY FUELS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, AND GUSTY
WINDS. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING UNTIL AFTER 6 PM THIS EVENING
WHEN CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE.
Wisconsin chief health officer quits as COVID-19 rages
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's chief health officer quit Thursday as COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state, saying her job has been hard and she needs to pay more attention to herself and her family.
State Health Officer and Department of Health Services Interim Division of Public Health Administrator Stephanie Smiley is the second state health officer to resign in the last six months. She announced her resignation would be effective Nov. 11 in a letter to local health departments. She wrote that she has accepted a position outside state service so she can focus more on her own health and family.
