BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have identified the bones of a Minnesota man they say was the apparent victim of a homicide.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found near Barron in December 2017 are those of Gary Herbst, 63, of New Prague, Minnesota. The sheriff's department said Herbt's death is being investigated as a homicide.

