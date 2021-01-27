The second annual Winter Relay For Life cross-country skiing and snowshoe event will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Highway OO Trailhead on the Birkie Trail.
There will be luminaries spread out for 5K of night skiing and 3K of night snowshoeing, as well as a lit prayer labyrinth for those who wish to remember a dear one lost to cancer or battling the disease now.
