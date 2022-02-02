The Patricia Maclaughlin Gallery located in Out of the Woods Winery in downtown Hayward has opened a new exhibit titled “Winter Joy,” celebrating works by a host of local artists.

The exhibit will run until March 24. The hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a preview some of the images in show, visit wine@outofthewoodswinery.com.

