Snowmobile bridge repaired

The Winter Huskies used two grants to repair this decaying bridge on Trail 40 north of Draper.

 Submitted photo

Using money received from both the Enbridge Corporation and the newly formed Ski-Doo Snow Pass (Protect, Access, Sustain, Support) grant program, eight volunteers from the Winter Huskies snowmobile club worked this fall to make major repairs to the bridge on trail 40 off of County Road GG north of Loretta-Draper.

The Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance applied for and received $2,500 from Ski-Doo, and that money was matched by a grant received earlier from Enbridge.

