...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 9 to 14 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
One of the participants on the Museum’s trip to Mexico holds a female monarch butterfly whose abdomen was eaten by a black-headed grosbeak.
Monarchs face three main predators in their winter habitat. The male monarch at the top of this photo (the black dot on his hind wing indicates sex) was eaten messily by a black-eared mouse. The butterfly on the right, a female, had her abdomen bitten cleanly off by a black-headed grosbeak. A black-backed oriole slit open the abdomen on the female on the lower left. Both the monarchs and their predators have genetic adaptations that make them resistant to milkweed toxins.
Bright orange wings lay like confetti among the dry brown fir needles and volcanic soil of the monarch butterfly sanctuaries we visited last month in Michoacán, Mexico. I’d read that many of the millions of butterflies who overwinter in the high-altitude forests of the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt don’t survive, but the sight of the grounded wings really drove that home.
Winter storms are a well-publicized source of mortality for monarchs in the preserves. Rain or snow, wind and freezing temperatures combine to blow through the tenuous protections that oyamel fir forests provide. One particularly terrible storm in 2002 killed an estimated 200-272 million butterflies — 75% of the population. Paradoxically, the deaths allowed researchers to count butterflies thoroughly, and get a more accurate calculation of their population numbers. While the previous best estimate was that butterflies congregate in a density of 10 million per hectare, scientists revised that upward to 50 million butterflies per hectare.
