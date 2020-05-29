Out of The Woods Winery is pleased to display the work of accomplished artist Jean Accola. The work is currently on display in the Patricia MacLaughlin Gallery in the Winery.  

Painting in watercolor, oil, acrylic and other media has been Accola’s occupation for decades. She’s also excited to be currently working on textile paintings. Jean has always been inspired by nature, especially the plant world, completing many commissions in that vein, including Minnesota’s Endangered Flora for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society and a painting and prints for Stout’s Island of Happy Days.

