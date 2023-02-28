William H. Turner, age 82, of Hayward, WI passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

William Hargreaves Turner was born August 18, 1940, in Chicago, IL. The son of Robert and Rosalie (Finch) Turner, he was raised in Chicago where he graduated from Calumet High School. He briefly served in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged to the US Army Reserves. Bill attended the University of Illinois where he studied Architecture.

