carlson

William A. “Bill” Carlson, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Monday, March 28, 2023 at his residence in Hayward, WI. He was born on February 9, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Alfred and Mavis (Cayo) Carlson. He was united in marriage to Sallie L. Nelson on March 9, 1963.

Bill was born and raised in the Chippewa Falls area, where he attended Notre Dame Grammar School. He moved his family to Hayward in 1977. He retired as an operating engineer and superintendent after twenty years of servicing the Round Lake Township greater area. He enjoyed spending winters in Alamo, TX, with family and good friends.

To plant a tree in memory of William Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments