...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
featured
Will retrocession end the need for second courtroom?
After contractors have started bidding on a second Sawyer County courthouse and the county is approaching Moody’s to acquire $8 million-plus bond for that second courtroom, with building to begin this spring and completion set for 2023, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Tribal Governing Board Chair Louis Taylor has said in a tribal newspaper article (see related story “LCO tribe begins process of retrocession from Public Law 280,” by Joe Morey) the tribe’s pursuit of retrocession, returning to federal authority, could eliminate the need for the second courtroom.
The tribe has directed its attorney general’s office to pursue retrocession from Public Law 280, a move that would place the tribe in federal jurisdiction outside the state’s authority. It would result in “. . . full implementation of tribal and federal law on tribal lands,” according to the article.
