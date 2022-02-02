After contractors have started bidding on a second Sawyer County courthouse and the county is approaching Moody’s to acquire $8 million-plus bond for that second courtroom, with building to begin this spring and completion set for 2023, the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Tribal Governing Board Chair Louis Taylor has said in a tribal newspaper article (see related story “LCO tribe begins process of retrocession from Public Law 280,” by Joe Morey) the tribe’s pursuit of retrocession, returning to federal authority, could eliminate the need for the second courtroom.

The tribe has directed its attorney general’s office to pursue retrocession from Public Law 280, a move that would place the tribe in federal jurisdiction outside the state’s authority. It would result in “. . . full implementation of tribal and federal law on tribal lands,” according to the article.

