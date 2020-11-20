Police tape

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — The wife and adult son of a Twin Cities area man who disappeared in 2013 have now been charged in his death.

Sixty-two-year-old Connie Herbst and 26-year-old Austin Herbst were arrested Thursday near their New Prague home in the death of Gary Herbst. A dog found his skull south of Barron, Wisconsin in December 2017 and brought it home to its owner. Barron County sheriff's deputies found Herbst's skeletal remains soon after.

