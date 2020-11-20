SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — The wife and adult son of a Twin Cities area man who disappeared in 2013 have now been charged in his death.
Sixty-two-year-old Connie Herbst and 26-year-old Austin Herbst were arrested Thursday near their New Prague home in the death of Gary Herbst. A dog found his skull south of Barron, Wisconsin in December 2017 and brought it home to its owner. Barron County sheriff's deputies found Herbst's skeletal remains soon after.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.