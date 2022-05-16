Infant formula is stacked on a table during a baby formula drive to help with the shortage Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Houston. Parents seeking baby formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves in part because of ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under fire from parents and politicians, President Joe Biden's administration on Monday is expected to announce an agreement to reopen the largest domestic manufacturing plant of infant formula and to ease import rules to allow supplies in from overseas, amid a nationwide shortage spurred by the Michigan plant's shutdown earlier this year over safety issues.
A consent decree between the producer, Abbott, and the Food and Drug Administration that would pave the way for reopening the plant is "forthcoming," said Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council. He added the agency would also take steps Monday to allow more foreign imports into the U.S. to address the urgent supply constraints.
