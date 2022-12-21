...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM
THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du
Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm
in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage
resulting in power outages in cold weather. Blizzard
conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Coming up to “North Star” (the name my grandparents always called the old homestead) for Christmas was a tradition long before I was born. Grandma and Grandpa would often arrive first, thawing out the place as no one lived up here full-time yet. Depending on when Mom wasn’t on-call with her medical practice, we would head up north either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and magically, Santa always knew if we were at home or at the farm.
Even the year we lived in Arizona, we came up north for Christmas. I was ready for some winter, as Christmas lights on the cactus wasn’t really cutting it for this Wisconsin child. In the desert, one of the things we missed the most was the change of seasons in the type of climate drama we’d been accustomed to.
