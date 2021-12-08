The second-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars skated past the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team 5-1 in the home opener for the Canes at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday, Dec. 2.
Western Wisconsin scored the game’s first three goals before Hayward got on the scoreboard with a goal by Riley Sprenger in the third period. The Stars outshot the Canes 21-13. Makenzie Weeks had two goals for the Stars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.