Firing the puck

Hurricanes forward Reese Sheehan (3) fires the puck up the ice during the Canes’ girls hockey game against Western Wisconsin at the Hayward Sports Center Dec. 2.

The second-ranked Western Wisconsin Stars skated past the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team 5-1 in the home opener for the Canes at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday, Dec. 2.

Western Wisconsin scored the game’s first three goals before Hayward got on the scoreboard with a goal by Riley Sprenger in the third period. The Stars outshot the Canes 21-13. Makenzie Weeks had two goals for the Stars.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments