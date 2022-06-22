Hayward Wesleyan Church’s Celebrate Recovery ministry will host a guest speaker, Pastor Brian Cole, from OAKS Community Church at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday June 28.

All are welcome to attend. Celebrate Recovery helps those who have a hurt, hang-up or habit that is keeping them from living out God’s purpose for their life.

