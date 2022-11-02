dunbar

The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital is working in collaboration with the Sawyer County Record to bring you the monthly Wellness Wise — practical health information you can use.

• Be mindful of your beverage: Liquid calories can add up quickly, depending on the serving size. Drink a lower fat eggnog or have a wine spritzer for a lighter version. Go easy on the extras and toppings with hot chocolate and coffee drinks. Add fruit to water or sparkling water for a festive look. Stay hydrated by drinking water between your holiday beverages.

