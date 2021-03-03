The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, along with other members of the Northern Waters Library Network (NWLN), is inviting library patrons to participate in the first Shelter-at-Home Showcase.
The showcase is asking library users at all 29 NWLN libraries to submit photos or videos of their accomplishments while under stay-at-home limits. It’s an opportunity to share with others projects completed while staying safe at home.
Are you itching for spring? Are you starting to think of all the things you could do when the snow is gone and the lawn is green and 50 degrees is a cold day? Take the survey and tell us what is the one activity you are looking forward to doing when the season changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.