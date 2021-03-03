The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, along with other members of the Northern Waters Library Network (NWLN), is inviting library patrons to participate in the first Shelter-at-Home Showcase.

The showcase is asking library users at all 29 NWLN libraries to submit photos or videos of their accomplishments while under stay-at-home limits. It’s an opportunity to share with others projects completed while staying safe at home.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments