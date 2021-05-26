Effective Tuesday, June 1, the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will be open Monday through Friday for indoor service, but will continue to observe its current COVID-19 policy requiring library patrons and staff to wear a mask and use a hand sanitizer as they enter.

Library hours also have been adjusted to provide more consistent service: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. The library will continue to offer curbside pickup service on-demand during its open hours.

