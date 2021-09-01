The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will participate in an educational exhibition titled “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World.”

The downloadable exhibition presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

