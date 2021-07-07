The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will present a live raptor program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, where people can meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live educational raptors in person.
Participants will learn about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Appleman in the library’s backyard. Bring your own chairs or blankets and find a comfortable seat on the lawn. The program will move to Zoom in the event of inclement weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.