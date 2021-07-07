The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will present a live raptor program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, where people can meet the Cable Natural History Museum’s live educational raptors in person.

Participants will learn about the amazing world of birds of prey from Naturalist Haley Appleman in the library’s backyard. Bring your own chairs or blankets and find a comfortable seat on the lawn. The program will move to Zoom in the event of inclement weather.

