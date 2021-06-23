If you love the movies and the outdoors, then the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has just the ticket. For the first time the library will present a series of outdoor movie on a big screen. The first movie will be screened on the lawn behind the library at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 (rain-date July 2), featuring “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Bring your own blankets, chairs and spread out on the lawn. Bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, and don’t forget to wear bug spray. Watch for announcements of future outdoor showings.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments