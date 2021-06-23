If you love the movies and the outdoors, then the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library has just the ticket. For the first time the library will present a series of outdoor movie on a big screen. The first movie will be screened on the lawn behind the library at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 (rain-date July 2), featuring “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Bring your own blankets, chairs and spread out on the lawn. Bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, and don’t forget to wear bug spray. Watch for announcements of future outdoor showings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.