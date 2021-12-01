Hayward Community Library patrons can learn more about the ever-changing exploration of space by participating in a Beanstack challenge called NASA @My Library during the month of December.
The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community library is hosting the challenge for all ages. Participants will explore space with the Explore Our Universe: The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Challenge. They will learn the science behind NASA’s newest space telescope mission, which is scheduled to launch this winter. The most advanced infrared space telescope ever, JWST will allow scientists to look deeper into time and space than ever before.
