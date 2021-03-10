The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library, as part of the Northern Waters Library Network (NWLN), invites area residents to participate in the first Read Across Wisconsin from March 1 through April 10 in conjunction with Read Across America.

Patrons from all 29 NWLN libraries are invited to submit photos of all the creative and different ways they are reading. Submit photos of you or your loved one reading to another person, to a pet, outdoors in a position other than sitting, near a local landmark, with your favorite book or with your favorite beverage or snuggle blanket. All photos will become part of an online gallery.

